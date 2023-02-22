Daughters of Malcolm X Announce Plans to File $100M Lawsuit Against the NYPD, CIA and FBI For Allegedly Hiding Evidence After the Assassination

Civil rights activist Malcolm X‘s family members notified the City of New York and other entities that they would file a lawsuit alleging knowledge of evidence kept from the family after he was killed in a Manhattan ballroom in 1965.

The Nebraska-born activist, born Malcolm Little, was assassinated at the Audobon Ballroom in Manhattan on Feb. 21 at 39. They announced the lawsuit on the anniversary of his death.

According to CBS News, family members of the assassinated leader and their attorney, Benjamin Crump, announced plans to file a lawsuit against the New York City Police Department and several government agencies. The family claims that they intentionally hid evidence directly related to the murder.

Qubilah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz, two of Malcolm X’s daughters, appeared with Crump at a press conference announcing their intention to sue the city of New York, the state of New York, the NYPD, the district attorney’s office, and various federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the CIA.

As a basis for filing the lawsuit, Crump referenced the two men exonerated for the killing of Malcolm X two years ago. Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were awarded a $36 million lawsuit settlement in October 2021.

At the press conference, which took place at the site where Malcolm X was killed (now The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Education Center), Crump said, “The rhetorical question is this: if the government compensated the two gentlemen that were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X with tens of millions of dollars, then what is to be the compensation for the daughters who suffered the most from the assassination of Malcolm X?

“We intend to have vigorous litigation of this matter, to have discovery, to be able to take depositions of the individuals who are still alive, 58 years later, to make sure that some measure of justice can be given to Malcolm X’s daughters.”

“The truth of what happened and who was involved has always been critical.”

They are suing for $100 million.