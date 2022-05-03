Dave Chappelle and Busta Rhymes to Co-Headline the Dave & Busta Tour

Many of us have been to Dave & Buster’s arcade, but now two entertainers are gearing up to delight the masses with a different entertainment experience.

Over the weekend, rapper Busta Rhymes made an appearance at a Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show, and while on stage, Chappelle announced that he and the lyrical artist would be heading on the road later this year.

Busta “warned” his Twitter followers about an upcoming announcement on Saturday morning.

BIG BIG BIG BIG BIG BLOODCLAAAAAT ANNOUNCEMENT!! 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/xvu6ZqMLXP — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) April 30, 2022

The former Leaders of the New School member posted a clip from a show that announced the Dave & Busta Tour.

“There is nobody better than Busta Rhymes,” Rock states.

Then Chappelle chimed in and said, “Oh, I gotta tell you. Me and Busta are gonna start doing a tour together. It’s not even a show — it’s more like a party. It’s called Dave & Busta’s.”

The crowd seems to laugh and possibly takes it as a Chappelle joke, not realizing how serious the comedian was. Busta posted the “announcement” clip to his social media page.

“TIME FOR THE BIG BLOODCLAAAAAT ANNOUNCEMENT!! OH S**T!! @davechappelle x The Dragon 🐉 #DAVE&BUSTATOUR Stay tuned for dates comin’ soon!! The Blessing ain’t stoppin’!!!

Visual Captured by The Dragon 🐉 & @thebiggerpicturebuda“

TIME FOR THE BIG BLOODCLAAAAAT ANNOUNCEMENT!! OH SH*T!! @DaveChappelle x The Dragon 🐉 #DAVEANDBUSTATOUR Stay tuned for dates comin’ soon!! The Blessing ain’t stoppin’!!! pic.twitter.com/LghHVgpMxo — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) May 1, 2022

Although there hasn’t been an official tour listing, it seems like they have already performed together, judging by the photos Busta posted to his Twitter page.