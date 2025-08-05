David Banner To Speak At BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit For Men

With the upcoming XCEL Summit for Men preparing to impact the business community, it’s been announced that Atlanta-based recording artist, entrepreneur, and activist David Banner will join the stage in Orlando, bringing his brand of realness and direct-speaking style to the conference.

The outspoken rapper is known for being unapologetic in his words and opinions on topics such as politics, the hip-hop community, his approach to social issues, and any subject that crosses his mind. In a recent discussion with Shannon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay, Banner mentions that someone told him that he will not do business with unfaithful men.

“He said, ‘I don’t do business with men who cheat on their wives,’” he told Sharpe. He stated that he adopted that mindset for his business endeavors. That mindset and the straightforward way he speaks make him the perfect speaker for the XCEL Summit For Men.

The educated businessman is just one of many esteemed speakers who will bring electricity and excitement to the attendees of the summit. Speakers include Ed Gordon, Dr. Philippe Douyon, Tim Cooper, Alfred Edmond Jr., and Earl G. Graves Jr., along with XCEL honorees, John Hope Bryant, Larry Fitzgerald, Dr. George Fraser, and Rev. Dr. Franklyn Richardson.

“The XCEL Summit For Men is the nation’s leading conference dedicated to elevating and empowering Black men–celebrating their excellence through the XCEL Awards and equipping them with the tools to thrive at every level of leadership, from entry-level to the C-suite,” reads the event website.

The summit will be held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress from Oct. 15 to 17.

The purpose of the XCEL Summit For Men is to elevate and empower Black men as a valuable and necessary pool of talent for the success of companies, industries, communities, and the nation. The XCEL Awards will highlight some of the nation’s top Black men who excel in various areas, ranging from business and technology to sports and the arts.

RELATED CONTENT: XCEL Summit For Men 2025 – About