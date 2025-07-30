Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ONE Musicfest Unveils Iconic Lineup With Global Superstars Celebrating Atlanta’s Place In Music The festival will bring out headliners such as Future, Ludacris, and The Roots with Mary J. Blige.







ONE Musicfest is back and bigger than ever. The Black-owned music festival has unveiled its star-studded lineup filled with global and homegrown icons to hit the stage in Atlanta.

Taking place in Piedmont Park from Oct. 25 to 26, One Musicfest will delight all generations with headliners that showcase the evolution of hip-hop and R&B. The festival, produced by Live Nation Urban, remains a prominent celebration of the culture through music and community in its 16th year.

ONE Musicfest announced its jam-packed lineup July 28. It features headliners such as Future, The Roots, featuring Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, The Dungeon Family Reunion Honoring Rico Wade, and Ludacris.

The festival is bringing out Black music all-stars to the Southern cultural juggernaut, with additional performances by Clipse, Kehlani, Jazmine Sullivan, and breakout star Doechii. Alongside R&B throwback acts such as Lloyd, Ray J, and Bobby Valentino, ONE Musicfest will also showcase hitmakers such as Plies, Leon Thomas, and Ari Lennox, while hosting its own “OMF Trail Ride” set with “Boots On The Ground” singer 803 Fresh.

As a modern hip-hop legend and Atlanta staple, Future will take center stage in a rare headlining performance for the ages. ONE Musicfest’s Founder, Jason “J” Carter, spoke about how this eclectic lineup came to life, which celebrates all walks of Black music.

“Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible — with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip-hop,” said Carter in a press release. “ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments. While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”

The festival will also highlight Ludacris with a set celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album. Top Dawg’s very own Doechii will also make her OMF debut, performing hits from her Grammy-winning mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

With sponsors such as Toyota, Hennessy, and Teremana, ONE Musicfest will continue its reign as the largest Black-owned, open-air, multistage festival in America. It also aims to expand its economic impact in Atlanta, employing 5,000 residents and generating over $61 million annually in the city. On its grounds, the festival will support local creatives and Black-owned businesses to fuel the culture and diversity of the Southern hotspot.

Tickets are now on pre-sale at a reduced price compared to the general admission price.

