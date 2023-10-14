Cleveland Browns Player David Njoku Reveals Facial Burns Suffered From Fire Pit Incident

David Njoku, a tight end position for the Cleveland Browns, recently suffered severe facial burns from trying to light a fire pit in his home on Sept. 29, according to ESPN. Two weeks after the incident, the NFL player displayed his face, uncovered on his Instagram account, revealing the severity of the burn.

Today reported that Njoku showed his 300,000 Instagram followers how his face looks minus the mask he has been displaying since the mishap took place. On one of the photos in the slide, he writes, “BE SORRY FOR A WEAK MAN, DONT BE SORRY FOR ME”

WARNING: Graphic Photograph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chief David Njoku (@chiefnjoku)

The burns didn’t stop him from competing in the next scheduled game when the Browns played the Baltimore Ravens two days later. Before the game started, Njoku was pictured wearing a mask and was shirtless under what looked like a fur coat.

Although he had a respectable game, with a team-high six catches for 46 yards, his team lost the contest to the Ravens.

The tight end plans to donate to The American Burn Association after his harrowing ordeal.

In a written statement, Njoku stated, “I understand firsthand how suddenly life can change due to a burn injury, and I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue. The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were instrumental in my recovery, and I am forever grateful for their expertise and care. By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families.”

The ABA also announced that Njoku’s merchandise line, “Withstand,” will donate a portion of the proceeds to the organization. Products can be bought on his MILLIONS.co profile.

