Dawn Robinson Says The 'Car Life' Is Part Of Her 'Journey Of Healing And Self-Discovery'







Dawn Robinson wants to make one thing clear: she is not homeless, but temporarily choosing to live the “car life.”

The former En Vogue superstar clarified her living situation following a previous YouTube video where she stated she has been living in her car for the past three years.

“I am not homeless,” she told People in a statement released on March 21. “I am temporarily choosing car life as part of my journey of healing and self-discovery.” Living the car life has given Robinson a space to grow and embrace freedom. Jumping headfirst into the “crazy, fun, and sometimes scary” lifestyle pushes her to trust life’s process and find strength in the unexpected.

Robinson’s March 11 video, “Your New Life Is in the Scary,” revealed that she moved out of her parents’ Las Vegas home after a strained relationship developed with her mother. A living arrangement with her co-manager fell through when she moved to Los Angeles and she was depending on his agreement to cover rent for an apartment.

The seven-time Grammy-nominated artist is grateful for the support she has received since she admitted to her current living arrangement but warned fans not to send money to any fundraising campaigns.

“I’ve been made aware that some individuals may be requesting funds on my behalf through platforms like Cash App, GoFundMe or other means,” she said. “I want to be clear: I have not authorized any fundraising campaigns, and I do not want anyone—especially my loyal fans—to be scammed or taken advantage of.”

“Sometimes in life, we end up in situations that we weren’t expecting,” the 58-year-old wrote under “Your New Life is in the Scary.” “There’s something we need to learn or teach, but we’re too afraid to push ourselves out of our comfort zones to do it—so the universe does it for us! During this growth period, we either learn to trust ourselves or give in to fear and fail.”

Robinson’s ex-husband, Andre Allen, offered her a job in the hotel business last week,Allen, a Hilton hospitality salesman, claimed he was unaware of the singer’s recent living situation but has witnessed other artists die in poverty.

In a March 14 post on Instagram, Robinson stated her aim was to inspire. She promised fans she would reveal more details in her upcoming YouTube episode.

