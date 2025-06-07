Women by Stacy Jackson Dawn Staley To Appear On CBS’ New ‘WNBA Tip Off’ Show Staley will join CBS' 'WNBA Tip Off' pregame show as an analyst with host Sarah Kustok and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery.







South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is joining CBS’ new WNBA pregame show, “WNBA Tip Off,” as an analyst.

The former USA Women’s National Team head coach will provide insight from a studio ahead of WNBA matchups that will follow after the program. According to Gamecock Central, Staley will be accompanied at the table by host Sarah Kustok and former WNBA player, Renee Montgomery.

Staley’s WNBA career began back in 1999, when she was drafted to the charlotte Sting as the ninth overall pick. Her coaching career launched in 2000 at Temple, still an active player at the time. Staley played in the WNBA until she retired in 2006 on the Houston Comets. Now, acclaimed as one of the top coaches in the league, she will bring her expertise on women’s basketball to her new role on CBS. However, the on-air role is nothing new to the six-time All-Star player who appeared on NBC in 2024 to cover women’s basketball at the Paris Olympics.

Fans of Staley gave their opinions about he newly set “WNBA Tip Off” analyst and Gamecocks coach. One person wrote on the March Madness Women’s Basketball Facebook page, that there was “no one better qualified.” While many fans are eager to hear what she has to say about the games, others are interested to see what drip the basketball legend will pull up to the studio in. A second commenter said that Staley would bring not only her “basketball acumen,” but also her “fashion sense” to the CBS pregame show. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the coach has made headlines several times after stepping out on the court in designer labels like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, R13, Balenciaga and more.

Catch Staley on “WNBA Tip Off,” debuting this Saturday at 7:30 P.M. ET on CBS, followed by a face-off between Indiana and Chicago at 8:00 P.M. ET. Upcoming show airing have already been scheduled: July 12, Golden State vs. Las Vegas at 3:00 P.M. ; Aug. 9, Chicago vs. Indiana at 7:30 P.M.; and Aug. 16, New York vs. Minnesotta. Staley, Kustok and Montgomery are reportedly not scheduled travel to games for coverage.

