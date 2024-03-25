Sports by Rafael Pena Another One! Dawn Staley Again Named USBWA National Coach Of The Year South Carolina's women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley continues to build her reputation as one of college basketball's great coaches.









Four the fourth time in five seasons, University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley has won the National Coach of the Year from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Staley is the first coach to win the honor in three consecutive seasons, according to Gamecocks Online.

Staley led the Gamecocks to their third-straight NCAA Tournament overall No. 1 seed. Despite losing all five starters from the 2023 NCAA Final Four team, the Gamecocks went undefeated for the second consecutive season. They beat seven ranked opponents as the program established itself as a powerhouse in women’s college hoops.

Their coach’s strategic acumen and dedication to fostering a cohesive team dynamic have been instrumental in their success. Despite not having a top-ranked scorer, the Gamecocks’ commitment to team play propelled them to the top, with their offense ranked fourth in the nation at 86.1 points per game.

In addition, ABC News reports that Staley has also been named one of the four finalists for the 2024 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on March 25. Staley, a two-time reigning Naismith Coach of the Year, is vying for her fourth win in the last five seasons, having clinched the honor in the last two years years.

Staley’s exceptional coaching has garnered widespread recognition, with accolades pouring in from various quarters, including being named National Coach of the Year by The Athletic, ESPN, The Sporting News, and USBWA. Fans will also have the opportunity to choose the winner through the Naismith Awards Fan Vote presented by Jersey Mike’s. Voting starts Tuesday, March 26.

As South Carolina gears up for the NCAA Sweet 16, continuing their remarkable tournament run, Staley’s leadership will undoubtedly be pivotal in guiding the team to another national championship.