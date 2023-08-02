Introducing Dayna Bolden, CEO of Define Bold Fitness and Bolden Creative Media

Dayna Bolden is multifaceted. The CEO of Define Bold Fitness and Bolden Creative Media, she is a loving mother, a hardworking entrepreneur, and a famous influencer. Her vast skills and impressive drive have led Bolden to make her mark in the fitness and lifestyle industry.

Bolden differs from countless other influencers because she is her brand. While Define Bold Fitness is a size-inclusive athletic apparel company and Bolden Creative Media a digital marketing agency, she has garnered support across social media platforms for her online personality. A dedicated family woman and undeniable fashionista, Bolden has accumulated over 300,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok and runs a successful lifestyle blog where she discusses everything there is to know about beauty, travel, fitness, and more. Because of her media expertise, Bolden continues to make quite the impact, and as her company continues to grow, so does her passion.

Bolden received her B.S. in business administration with a concentration in marketing from University at Buffalo in 2010. Following her studies, she landed a corporate job where she moved up the ranks. Within a few years, Bolden rose from retail operations, as an intern, to corporate communications for the major athletic apparel company Under Armour. She left her position in 2017 to launch her lifestyle blog, DaynaBolden.com, and a digital marketing company, with clients including VH1, Macy’s, Disney, DSW, and the WNBA.

Her ability to find a niche in curating lifestyle content that caters to all audiences has made Bolden an amazing influencer. She has also gained traction for her commitment to balancing both work and life, serving as an inspiration to all who follow her life journey.

