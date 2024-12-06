December 6, 2024
D.C. Teenager Sentenced For Role In Fatally Beating Elderly Disabled Man
She was 13 when she and four other teens beat 64-year-old Reggie Brown to death.
One of the three teenage girls responsible for beating an elderly and disabled man to death in Washington, D.C., in October 2023 has been sentenced to eight years in a juvenile facility.
According to FOX 17, the unidentified teenager, who was 13 when the incident took place, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit assault. She was also found guilty of tampering with physical evidence (made of a lie) and conspiracy to commit tampering (deleting video).
When the crime took place, she reportedly took a selfie.
According the Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 17, 2023, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to a call and found the victim, Reggie Brown “with trauma consistent with an assault.” Brown died at the scene. An autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and it was ruled a homicide.
The Washington Post reported that the attack was caught on mobile phone footage, and the clip revealed a group of five girls running after Brown. As he attempted to escape, he tried to climb up a chain fence, but the teenagers pulled him off and stomped his head into the concrete. They then pulled his pants down around his ankles, took off his belt, and beat him with it.
As he lay on the concrete, surrounded by blood, the girls were laughing, and one of them was heard saying, “He’s leaking.”
“During two days of hearings, D.C. homicide detective Harry Singleton testified that Brown was disabled, had mental health issues, and had a metal plate in his head and only two fingers on each hand,” The Washington Post reported.
During the court hearing on Dec. 4, the girl’s attorney asked if she could be committed until she was 17. However, the judge sentenced her until her 21st birthday, in restrictive commitment at DYRS (Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services).
“It saddens me that these young girls could be so brutal and do something so severe,” Brown’s sister, Malda Brown, said after the sentencing. “But I’m just grateful that the judge did give the time that D.C. commits until 21.”
Two of the girls, ages 13 and 14, were found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges. All pleaded guilty in the case, including one who stated she participated in the beating because they were bored. A 14-year-old girl pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault.
Authorities say five girls and an unidentified man attacked Brown.