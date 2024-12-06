D.C. Teenager Sentenced For Role In Fatally Beating Elderly Disabled Man

One of the three teenage girls responsible for beating an elderly and disabled man to death in Washington, D.C., in October 2023 has been sentenced to eight years in a juvenile facility.

According to FOX 17, the unidentified teenager, who was 13 when the incident took place, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit assault. She was also found guilty of tampering with physical evidence (made of a lie) and conspiracy to commit tampering (deleting video).

When the crime took place, she reportedly took a selfie.

According the Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 17, 2023, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to a call and found the victim, Reggie Brown “with trauma consistent with an assault.” Brown died at the scene. An autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and it was ruled a homicide.

The Washington Post reported that the attack was caught on mobile phone footage, and the clip revealed a group of five girls running after Brown. As he attempted to escape, he tried to climb up a chain fence, but the teenagers pulled him off and stomped his head into the concrete. They then pulled his pants down around his ankles, took off his belt, and beat him with it. As he lay on the concrete, surrounded by blood, the girls were laughing, and one of them was heard saying, “He’s leaking.” “During two days of hearings, D.C. homicide detective Harry Singleton testified that Brown was disabled, had mental health issues, and had a metal plate in his head and only two fingers on each hand,” The Washington Post reported.

During the court hearing on Dec. 4, the girl’s attorney asked if she could be committed until she was 17. However, the judge sentenced her until her 21st birthday, in restrictive commitment at DYRS (Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services).

According to NBC Washington, the judge described the girl’s action as “horrific” and that she was in “desperate” need of services.

The girl spoke to Brown’s family in court. “This is not like me,” she said, adding that she should have walked away. “I am so sorry.”