DJ Premier Blasts Public Leak Of D’Angelo’s Private Funeral Service

Hip-hop producer DJ Premier took to social media to lambast people who attended the funeral service of neo-soul recording artist D’Angelo and posted photos, videos, and even the location of the gravesite after the family specifically requested that people not do so.

D’Angelo, who blessed the world with his soulful vocals before dying from pancreatic cancer, was laid to rest in a private service Nov. 1 in Virginia. According to Premier, the family requested that anyone attending the viewing and the funeral service keep everything private, refraining from filming or sharing any content for public consumption. Sadly, the Gang Starr DJ was disappointed after seeing images and posts that disclosed details such as the program and footage from the cemetery.

He chastised the perpetrators after disclosing that he had not intended to post the video, but that his true love for the singer had overcome him, as he believed it was not his place to speak about the injustice towards D’Angelo’s family.

He stared into the camera and said, “I thought it wasn’t my place to say this, but I really love D’Angelo, so it is my place to say this. Yo, you got to fill out an application to get in and get approved. And before you submitted it as a thing at the bottom that said, ‘Please don’t post, please don’t film. And let’s keep it private for the viewing and the service.'”

The producer of “Devil’s Pie” expressed his disappointment at seeing footage of the funeral circulating online.

“People are running amok all over there, and they’re posting shit, posting the program with the whole service, and even the cemetery, like sick sh**, that shows that fake love is even at your funeral, man, but it is what it is.”

He goes on to say that people could talk about the funeral, but it was wrong for them to violate the family’s trust by asking them to keep it private.

“But salute to his whole family, who was amazing, his kids were amazing when they spoke, just everybody, his brothers, everybody, just to hear his history.”

He ends the clip by acknowledging the singer.

“Michael Eugene Archer, we love you, my dude, D’Angelo. Forever, man. And to Infinity, you already know the love is real over here.”

