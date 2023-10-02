M1 Of Dead Prez Shaves His Head In Support Of Daughter’s Alopecia Journey

M1 of the rap group Dead Prez shared a heartwarming video showing his unwavering support of his daughter during her alopecia journey.

The “Hip Hop” rapper (real name Mutulu Olugbala) took to Instagram on Saturday, September 30 to share a video of his daughter Mali shaving his head. It was a “special” moment for M1 and his family as Mali “is enduring this journey” with alopecia.

“Hi, everybody. I’m Mutulu Olugbala, and my wife and family are all around me. As a matter of fact, Mali come here,” M1 said while introducing his daughter who came with clippers in hand. “We’re gonna do something special today, and it’s gonna start like this.”

As Mali shaved her father’s head, M1 explained why he was shaving his head.

“The reason why I am shaving my head is because I am taking a journey with my daughter through alopecia,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mutulu Olugbala (@m1deadprezrbg)

The rapper went on to explain what alopecia is and how it affects those dealing with the disease.

“Since my daughter is enduring this journey I have decided to (shave my head, too),” he added.

Photos in the slide showed M1 and Mali smiling side by side as well as photos with his two children and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley who serves as an inspiration to Mali and her family. In his caption, the “Hell Yeah” rapper asked for birthday wishes for Mali’s 11th birthday and expressed his pride in being her dad.

M1 also explained why he decided to shave his head for National Alopecia Month.

“And as you can see we are taking on this journey with her alopecia together! If you wonder why I cut my hair (even tho some of you may be glad 😂) it is in solidarity with Mali and it also happens to be National Alopecia Month,” he wrote. “I am blown away by her courage daily and love being her Dad.”

