Los Angeles Lakers Center DeAndre Ayton Detained In The Bahamas After Allegedly Being Caught With Weed

Los Angeles Lakers player DeAndre Ayton was recently detained in the Bahamas, but was released on Feb. 16 after he was suspected of possessing a small amount of marijuana at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

According to Reuters, the center was making a return to the United States after visiting his native Bahamas during the NBA All-Star break. Initial reports claimed that he had been arrested by police officers from the Central Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, but his attorney, Devard Francis, told the media outlet that he was not arrested, only detained, before police allowed him to leave the airport. A small amount of marijuana was discovered on him after he was seen smoking at the airport.

Marijuana is illegal in the Bahamas.

“The investigators saw that the actual very small amount of marijuana wasn’t in Deandre’s bag, but they still went through their investigations, and he was released expeditiously,” Francis said. He also mentioned that police officials found the marijuana in someone else’s bag.

The 27-year-old is currently playing his first season with the Lakers, after he signed a two-year contract for $16.6 million last year. He is averaging 13.2 points on 67.5% shooting and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game. He is a former No. 1 NBA draft pick who, before joining the Lakers, played for the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The New York Post reported that Ayton played for the Bahamian National team during Olympic qualifying in 2024. While on the team, he averaged a double-double of 19.5 points and 11.8 rebounds, joining current NBA players Buddy Hield and VJ Edgecombe Jr., as well as former NBA player Eric Gordon.

Upon his return, Ayton is expected to be back at practice and faces no punishments or penalties since the NBA no longer has marijuana on its banned drugs list. The Lakers will be back in action Feb. 20 when they play their hometown rivals, the L.A. Clippers.

