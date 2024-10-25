October 25, 2024
New Kansas City Chiefs Player DeAndre Hopkins Will Honor Kobe Bryant By Wearing No. 8
'Kobe Bryant, one of my favorite athletes of all time.... No. 8 is a special number.'
The Tennessee Titans recently traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Super Bowl-contending team, the Kansas City Chiefs, where the wideout will get to play for a potential playoff-bound team. On his new team, he stated he would be wearing a new uniform number so he couldn’t honor one of his favorite sports athletes, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
According to CBS Sports, after Hopkins was traded to his new team, he announced that he was switching from No. 10 to No. 8, which Kobe wore during his NBA career. He mentioned why he initially chose No. 10 and why he is now picking the number he has now.
“Kobe Bryant, one of my favorite athletes of all time,” Hopkins said. “I knew if I ever got a chance to wear No. 8, just like when I put when I picked No. 10. (Lionel) Messi was my favorite soccer player. Underdog; felt like me at the time coming out of college. Kobe, No. 8 is a special number.”
Officially official.
Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, @DeAndreHopkins 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9yqz7pqSMi
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2024
Hopkins did thank his former team’s general manager for giving him a chance to play on a team that may return to the Super Bowl as the Titans, who are 1-5, look to have another dismal season. He told NFL.com, “I’ve got to thank (Titans general manager) Ran (Carthon) and his staff for trading me to a contender, first of all because those guys could’ve traded me anywhere.”
Hopkins goes from playing for a team with one of the worst records in the NFL this season to the only team that has not suffered a defeat (6-0) this season.
He is looking forward to helping the Chiefs and returning to a winning team with arguably the best quarterback in the league.
“It means a lot. It takes your game to a different level. It takes your focus, your drive, knowing that you’re playing for something. It takes your game to a different level. I haven’t played meaningful football in a couple years since we probably started 8-0 in Arizona. So it takes your game to a different level.”
.@DeAndreHopkins looks good in red 👀 pic.twitter.com/kNQTlxh5Xc
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2024