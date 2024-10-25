New Kansas City Chiefs Player DeAndre Hopkins Will Honor Kobe Bryant By Wearing No. 8

The Tennessee Titans recently traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Super Bowl-contending team, the Kansas City Chiefs, where the wideout will get to play for a potential playoff-bound team. On his new team, he stated he would be wearing a new uniform number so he couldn’t honor one of his favorite sports athletes, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

According to CBS Sports, after Hopkins was traded to his new team, he announced that he was switching from No. 10 to No. 8, which Kobe wore during his NBA career. He mentioned why he initially chose No. 10 and why he is now picking the number he has now.

“Kobe Bryant, one of my favorite athletes of all time,” Hopkins said. “I knew if I ever got a chance to wear No. 8, just like when I put when I picked No. 10. (Lionel) Messi was my favorite soccer player. Underdog; felt like me at the time coming out of college. Kobe, No. 8 is a special number.”

Hopkins did thank his former team’s general manager for giving him a chance to play on a team that may return to the Super Bowl as the Titans, who are 1-5, look to have another dismal season. He told NFL.com, “I’ve got to thank (Titans general manager) Ran (Carthon) and his staff for trading me to a contender, first of all because those guys could’ve traded me anywhere.”