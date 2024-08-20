Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton More Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Sells For Over A Million Dollars At Auction A 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature Kobe Bryant Signed Game-Used Logoman Patch Card was sold for $1,584,643







More Kobe Bryant memorabilia was sold for over a million dollars over the weekend on Aug. 18.

According to a social media post by Goldin Auctions, an Upper Deck trading card of Kobe Bryant, signed by the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, was sold for $1,584,643. The item was a 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature Kobe Bryant Signed Game-Used Logoman Patch Card.

Final Sale Price on this 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature Kobe Bryant Signed Game-Used Logoman Patch Card: $1,584,643 Email us at Sell@Goldin.co to consign your Kobe or Basketball Collectibles! pic.twitter.com/8STv5sC3zx — Goldin (@GoldinCo) August 18, 2024

The demand for Kobe gear is still high, even years after his untimely death in 2020. In April, a championship ring was auctioned off for a record-breaking $927,200. That is the highest price anyone has ever paid for an NBA championship ring. The amount surpassed the $705,000 made at an auction in 2021 for Bill Russell’s first championship ring from 1957.

Earlier this month, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, unveiled her design for the LA 2028 Olympics, inspired by her late husband. In a social media video, Vanessa spoke about her husband and his contributions to the Olympics.

“Kobe was the ultimate athlete, and he took his role as an Olympian very seriously,” she stated. “He was so proud to represent our country. He considered his two gold medals part of his proudest professional accomplishments. His dedication to sport transcended basketball. As a spectator, he especially loved to show up for his fellow athletes and take in the competition at the world’s highest level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA 2028 (@la28games)

Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles franchise, won the NBA championship five times, was a two-time Finals MVP, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player. He made the All-Star team 18 times during his career and became the youngest player to reach 30,000 points. Bryant retired in 2016 and scored an NBA season-high 60 points in his last game. The 41-year-old basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.

