Dear Black Women: There’s A Toxic Job Resource Guide

It’s been one year since Antoinette Candia-Bailey, a beloved administrator at Lincoln University of Missouri, died by suicide. While research shows there’s no single cause for suicide, rather a combination of issues, Candia-Bailey left a paper trail alleging that her boss created a toxic workplace environment that severely impacted her mental health.

To honor her work and legacy, Black women mental health professionals and advocates are reminding Black women they’re not alone. There is a toxic job suicide prevention resource guide for Black women who are navigating the emotional toll in these kinds of workspaces.

“This guide is a lifeline for so many navigating the emotional toll of toxic workplaces,” therapist Rayvene Whatley wrote on LinkedIn. “It’s a much-needed tool to support Black women who often carry the weight of unspoken challenges in professional spaces.”

Whatley said she shared the resource guide in honor of Candia-Bailey and her legacy, who was committed “to advocating for social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion within academic institutions.”

Navigating a Toxic Workplace with the Resource Guide

According to an investigation by The Guardian, Candia-Bailey requested Family Medical Leave (FMLA) due to what she described as “severe depression and anxiety,” but was denied.

She was reportedly blindsided by a poor performance review from her boss and Lincoln University’s first white president in 150 years, John Moseley.

Candia-Bailey, an alumnus of the HBCU, was hired by Moseley six months before her review. Her documentation alleges that Moseley made jokes about her condition and revealed it to other coworkers. HR reportedly scolded her for not taking responsibility for her poor work after she filed a complaint against Moseley, who was cleared of wrongdoing.

No one reportedly stood up for her. Not the board of curators and not the board president, Victor Pasley. She was fired on Jan. 6, nearly two months after the poor review. The formal resignation letter cites the reason as mishandling student housing matters and mismanaging staff.

She sent a final email on Jan. 8 to Moseley and the board of curators. Her body was found later that day. Moseley is still listed as the president of the university.

According to Whatley, 72% of Black and minority group women report experiences of racism in the workplace. The resource guide serves as a call to action to uplift, protect, and prioritize the mental health of Black women.

The guide offers resources on mental health and workplace abuse, as well as helping Black women find new jobs and build their own businesses.

To access the guide, click here. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Signs Your Job is Completely Stressing You Out