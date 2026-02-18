Deb Lorenzo, Irv Gotti’s Widow, Shutters Hat Business To Join Homeware Market

Deborah Lorenzo, the ex-wife of the late hip-hop mogul Irv Gotti, has announced she’s closing her luxury hat brand and pivoting to expand into the homeware space. The New York-based milliner took to Instagram Feb. 17 to announce Frances Grey’s wind-down as she shifts her focus toward expanding into the lucrative home décor market.

“It feels like just yesterday Frances Grey began with a love of hats and a belief that style should be timeless and transformative,” Lorenzo wrote. “What started as one creative vision grew into a vibrant community I’ll always cherish.”

The video captured Lorenzo admiring a display of her signature hats and revisiting an early feature on the Frances Grey brand, a Caribbean-inspired line she created in honor of her Jamaican great-grandmother, which drew clients such as Beyoncé and Julia Stiles.

The clip then shifts to Lorenzo reviewing fabric swatches with a partner, teasing the upcoming launch of her new home décor venture, Frances Grey Home.

“Frances Grey has always been about more than hats; it’s about confidence and embracing your true self. Every design carried your stories with it,” Lorenzo wrote in her caption.

She went on to announce her upcoming home décor debut, emphasizing that she plans to carry the same purpose and passion that defined her Frances Grey hat brand into this new chapter.

“As this chapter closes, a new one begins,” Lorenzo wrote. “We’re stepping into the home market, bringing the same purpose and passion to pieces for your living spaces. We hope you’ll join us in this next adventure, creating homeware as stylish and unique as you are.”

The brand is encouraging supporters to visit its New York showroom and to watch for upcoming announcements about an in-studio hat sale ahead of its transition into a new market.

