This Holiday Gift Guide Is A Whole Lituation

The economic boycott declared by Blackout The System, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, is still ongoing. The call to action is for people to use their financial power against large corporations that thrive off systemic inequalities and instead apply hard-earned dollars toward purposeful spending practices over the Thanksgiving Black Friday shopping season. The call is to not spend at all during the Blackout, but makes allowances for spending toward Black-owned businesses, in the name of economic empowerment.

This holiday gift guide presents 11 gifts from 11 Black-owned brands that are uniquely suited for consumers that appreciate lit gifts.

Wu-Tang Clan Official Monopoly® Limited Edition

The Wu-Tang Clan Official Monopoly Limited Edition game features album-inspired board art and exclusive tokens that will appeal to fans and collectors. The Wu-Tang official shop offers this game as a holiday gift for 1990s hip-hop fans and those who engage in lituation gatherings. Hurry up and purchase, because it is selling out quickly.

Frances Grey Designer Hats

Deborah Lorenzo creates modern hats with Caribbean style inspired by her Jamaican great-grandmother, Frances Grey. The handcrafted luxury hats made from premium felt and wool materials serve as perfect winter accessories for holiday parties.

Puzzles Of Color

The 500-piece “Comfort & Joy” puzzle from Puzzles of Color offers holiday fun that brings warmth to your space. The puzzle provides an excellent way to spend time with loved ones to enjoy digital-free activities during holiday seasons. The Black-owned puzzle company designed this piece to serve as both a calming activity and decorative artwork.

Black Culture Word Search

Black Culture Word Search by Imani Oliver is a paperback word-search book that contains 100 puzzles and 100 educational facts about Black culture. The book is suitable for anyone who enjoys puzzles or trivia or wants to learn about Black history. The word-search book is as an excellent choice for holiday presents, personal development and relaxation activities. The product is available for purchase through Imani Oliver’s official online store.

OutKast Premium Playing Cards

The OutKast Premium Playing Cards by Theory11 is a gold-accented deck that celebrates OutKast’s musical heritage and appeals to fans of music and cards, as well as collectors. The deck serves as an excellent holiday gift or keepsake that competes with other high-end playing cards.

Harlem Candle Company

The limited-edition luxury candle from Harlem Candle Company called “Holiday,” combines citrus with cloves and seasonal spices. The candle is a warm winter addition to holiday decorations, and a new scent for people who love home fragrance. Every candle produced by Harlem Candle Company draws inspiration from Harlem’s historical legacy and creates a cultural statement which brings back memories of community and seasonal spirit.

TLB X DE’ARRA TAYLOR LIMITED EDITION LIP KIT

The Lip Bar Holiday Makeup Set is for beauty enthusiasts who prefer clean and inclusive makeup products that are vegan and cruelty-free. The Detroit-based Black-owned company, The Lip Bar, offers this set with safe ingredients and social responsibility — and lip colors that gets the whole lituation poppin’

Scotch Porter Grooming Collection

Scotch Porter Grooming Collection, a Black-owned men’s grooming brand, produces beard care kits and face wash and serums and beard balms which help men practice self-care throughout the winter season. It’s the holiday gift that keeps on giving.

Diarrablu Modular Fashion

Diarrablu Modular Fashion provides sustainable fashion solutions through its modular dresses, wrap pieces, and eco-fabric sets that appeal to fashion-conscious people who care about the environment. These are adaptable gifts that suit various occasions, including travel, formal events, and casual daily wear. The design unites artistic elements with cultural values and environmental responsibility to create a purposeful and considerate present.

Jungalow Art

Jungalow Art Prints by Justina Blakeney bring vibrant nature-inspired and Black-art prints on paper or canvas which will enhance any room with their colorful and personal touch. The prints serve as excellent choices for home stylists and plant enthusiasts, and lovers of Black art who want to give a meaningful holiday gift. Prints can be purchased directly from the Jungalow website.

Bevel Pro Electric Trimmer & Shaver

The Bevel Pro Electric Trimmer & Shaver functions as a 2-in-1 grooming device that serves the textured hair needs of Black men to achieve a smooth finish while minimizing skin irritation and bumps. It’s a gift that will elevate the grooming experience.

