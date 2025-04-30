Metro Atlanta Schools Meet To Reinstate DEI Policies

The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education has unanimously voted to reinstate several diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Decatur’s board previously amended or rescinded former DEI policies. The decision, made during a special-called meeting, addressed equal employment opportunities, educational access, and gender equity in sports.

Earlier this month, the board had modified or removed these policies in response to directives issued by the White House and concerns about potential loss of federal funding. However, recent federal court rulings prompted officials to reconsider and ultimately restore the DEI policies.

The meeting was held on April 29 at the Wilson Center and was live-streamed for constituents who were unable to attend in person.

Eliminating DEI policies earlier in 2025 was in response to the Department of Education’s attack on DEI initiatives in schools. Fear over loss of funding stems from the Department of Education’s recent memo, called the “Dear Colleague” letter, naming the policies “race-based” preferences.

“American educational institutions have discriminated against students based on race, including white and Asian students, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds and low-income families. These institutions’ embrace of pervasive and repugnant race-based preferences and other forms of racial discrimination has emanated throughout every facet of academia.”

The reinstated policies aim to ensure that all students and staff have equitable access to educational resources and opportunities. DEI policies in the district seek to address the large gap in academic success for the most underserved demographics. This approach by schools reflects the district’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment.

City Schools of Decatur has a history of prioritizing equity. In 2019, the district revamped its equity department, led by Executive Director Lillie Huddleston. This department oversees various support services, including school nurses, psychologists, academic support, counseling and social work, while addressing the needs of homeless students.

The board’s recent action underscores its dedication to upholding DEI principles even amid evolving federal guidelines and potential funding implications.

