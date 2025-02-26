News by Kandiss Edwards Decatur City Schools Will Now Charge Tuition For Out of District K-5 Students The yearly tuition: nearly $8,000.







The Decatur City School System, one of Georgia’s best school systems, is now charging tuition for admittance for some students. The decision was made at a Feb. 11 board of education meeting.

Representatives from City Schools of Decatur sent a statement to WSB-TV to clarify the terms. Students zoned for the district will continue to receive free admittance to local schools. However, K-5 students who live outside the school district will pay nearly $8,000 in yearly tuition

The school system said that the tuition rate will fluctuate annually based on state expenditures and revenue.

It is, the school system said, “an opportunity to advance our strategic accelerator of organization effectiveness and excellence, as well as an opportunity to serve more students in our amazing schools.”

The change was proposed to address declining enrollment and help offset budget deficits. According to the proposal presented at the board meeting, an estimated 60 students will generate the needed revenue of $472,980.

Decatur City is located in Dekalb County and has an estimated 5,700 students residing within the city. The incorporated city is home to a virtual institute and 10 K-5 schools.

Applications to apply for tuition spaces will begin in April. A lottery or selection process will take place in May, the district said, WSB-TV reports.

School officials also said they plan to include a waitlist, if needed.

The school system rankings for Decatur may draw families willing to pay the hefty price tag. According to World Population Review, Georgia ranks #31 in the nation for education.

For parents considering relocating for better educational options, they’re in for a trip. The five top-ranked states for education are Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, and New Hampshire.

