December is National Stress-Free Family Holiday Month

‘Tis the season to be jolly, right? Although the holidays are all about cheer and joy, they can also be challenging for many. Some of the holiday activities can be a little overwhelming, giving way to holiday stress — cooking meals, shopping, cleaning, entertaining and traveling, to name a few. For these reasons, December is recognized as “National Stress-Free Family Holiday Month.”

When stress is ignored or bottled up, it can be mentally and emotionally draining and affect overall health. Luckily there are certain things that we can do to cope with stress and manage the holiday season.

Acknowledge your feelings. Everyone—adults, teens and even children – experiences stress from time to time. Give yourself a break. Spending some minutes alone, without distractions, may refresh you enough to handle everything you need to do. Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy. Being realistic, planning ahead and seeking support can help ward off stress and depression. Ask for help. Sometimes stress can exceed what we are able to manage, even with the support of family and friends. In times like these, reach out to your healthcare provider or mental health professional.

Knowing yourself, your stressors, and the techniques to cope with stress can make all the difference in having a stress-free holiday. Enjoy the holidays!

