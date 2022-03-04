Deep Pocket Drake Partners With Online Gambling Company ‘Stake’ After Betting Over $1B

The 6 God Drake has a new business venture, and it involves gambling – a lot of it.

After COVID-19 restrictions hit Toronto casinos, Drake has been participating in online gambling sites like Stake while at home, said to have gambled over one billion since becoming a member on Dec. 28, 2021.

That’s right, billion.

Fans have seen user “DeepPockets6” post on his Instagram his bets with online roulette, having just recently wagered $1.25 million in Bitcoin. From bets for NBA games to the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl, the Toronto rapper will be partnering with virtual gambling site Stake for a live betting event in which all winnings will be given to his fans, reminiscent of his “God’s Plan” music video.

“It was inevitable. Drake and @stake have come together,” he revealed in a joint Instagram post with Stake on Tuesday. “I am going to be announcing a date for an upcoming live event where I play to win some real money and give it all to you because what’s better than sharing the love with my people. Stay tuned for details.”

Since December, Drake’s winnings lie between $354,000 up to $7 million on a single roulette wheel spin, per the outlet. He was even spotted playing online roulette while courtside at the Toronto Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena. “Had a extra seat for my laptop… may as well,” he posted on an Instagram story. Besides his pockets, his love for gambling runs even deeper.

While there has been no date set for the partnership investment, his promo video where he is seen vacationing at the side of his laptop on the Stake website, has garnered almost 2 million views, exciting fans on this new business venture. It certainly seems to be paying off.

Looks like another bag is on its way for the Certified Lover Boy.