Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Resumes Duties Post-Medical Procedure

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underwent a successful medical procedure at Walter Reed Medical Center on the evening of April 24 and returned to his duty after he temporarily transferred power according to Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. In a statement, Ryder confirmed that the procedure was related to issues with Austin’s bladder that have been ongoing following his medical procedure to address Austin’s treatment for prostate cancer.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will temporarily transfer power to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks on Friday night as he undergoes a "minimally invasive" and "non-surgical procedure" at Walter Reed Medical Center, according to the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/MapYTcIG5q — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 24, 2024

It was a great pleasure to be at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis to address the graduating Class of 2024.



Midshipmen, Sailors, and Marines: I am proud to welcome you to our ranks. pic.twitter.com/YbbtaSnS1q — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 24, 2024

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Austin’s previous treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center on Jan. 1 created a stir when Austin neglected to inform the White House of his cancer treatment.

According to Ryder, the latest treatment was successful and minimally invasive and “is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis.” Ryder anticipates, “No changes in his official schedule,” including “his participation in scheduled Memorial Day events.”

As The New York Times reports, Austin briefly ceded power to the Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks while Austin was in surgery, the same transfer of duties, which occurred in February when he underwent a non-surgical procedure to address a bladder issue.

As ABC News reports, Austin’s transparency about his recent treatments is in stark contrast to the secrecy Austin attempted to employ on New Year’s Day, which they reported resulted in changes regarding who is notified of the Secretary of Defense’s health status, when a transfer of authority occurs, and why such a transfer takes place.

On April 24, Maj. Gen. Ryder released a full statement: “Tonight, at approximately 6 p.m. ET, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underwent a successful, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up non-surgical procedure related to his bladder issue at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours.”

Ryder continued, “During that period, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks assumed the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense and served as the Acting Secretary of Defense. Secretary Austin subsequently resumed his functions and duties as the Secretary of Defense at 8:25 p.m. ET and has returned home. No changes in his official schedule are anticipated at this time, to include his participation in scheduled Memorial Day events.”

According to the Associated Press, Austin is still expected to visit Cambodia, Singapore, and France during the week of June 4. The Cambodia appearance is an attempt by the Biden Administration to warm a rather frosty relationship between the two countries, which has been attributed to Cambodia’s human rights record and Cambodia’s close ties with China.

Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chum Sounry told the AP that Austin’s visit represents an important step in improving relations between America and Cambodia.

“We are now working with the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh to arrange his meetings with the Cambodian leaders,” Sounry said. “The visit will be another important step to advance the Cambodia-U.S. relations.”

