News by Kandiss Edwards Companies Are Evaluating Legal Risks Of DEI Rollbacks Experts warn that a lack of diverse hiring pools and equitable promotion practices employers create inequities, fueling lawsuits.







Business leaders are concerned that the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies presents legal risks for companies.

Legal and political pressures continue against DEI initiatives. A growing number of business leaders are voicing concerns that rolling back such programs could expose their companies to significant legal risks. This sentiment contrasts with the current climate, where some organizations, including Target, Sam’s Club, and Lowe’s, have scaled back or re-evaluated their DEI efforts.

According to a survey conducted by Catalyst, C-suite and legal leaders recognize that a retreat from DEI could lead to a less fair workplace. This can lead to an increase in the risk of discrimination claims from marginalized groups. Experts warn employers could unintentionally create inequities that fuel workplace discrimination lawsuits by reducing efforts like pay audits, diverse hiring pools, and equitable promotion practices.

The National Institute for Workers’ Rights highlights that companies are more likely to overlook disparities and face increased legal risks without DEI tools.

“Removing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives allows biases to operate unchecked, increasing the likelihood of discriminatory practices and thus the risk of legal liability. Moreover, the activities around walking back such initiatives themselves may be used as evidence against employers in discrimination litigation, as illustrated by the examples below.”

Conservative groups argue that DEI initiatives amount to reverse discrimination. Many of these conservative groups are actively pursuing litigation. However, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has stated that removing these policies is lawful.

Consumer and Employee Backlash

Still, companies that ignore consumer support for DEI programs are risking profitability. Moreover, companies that abandon DEI programs risk alienating employees. The majority of employees, 76%, are more likely to retain employment with companies that maintain DEI initiatives. Furthermore, 40% consider quitting when companies abandon the initiatives.

Companies are concerned about the political and legal ramifications of their actions. Yet, the profitability of companies is the immediate concern.

Consumers have launched successful campaigns against Target and Sam’s Club. Pastor Jamal Bryant spearheaded the organization of the Target boycott. Consequently, he is now going after Dollar General. The pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is calling for an “electronic boycott.” According to Bryant, Dollar General has betrayed the Black community.

“Like other corporations, Dollar General has bowed to pressure from the Trump administration and rolled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives,” Bryant said.

RELATED CONTENT: The Black Dollar Speaks: Target Admits DEI Rollback Resulted In ‘Challenging’ Q1 Sales