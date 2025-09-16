DEI Is Dead But These Books On Race Are Still Critical AF

Despite the upheaval of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in academic, corporate, government, and nonprofit sectors, the conversation around equality has not died down. It is a topical issue that currently troubles society and is driving headlines, boycotts, and lawsuits. However, the insightful knowledge that allowed Black people to understand and navigate race in these multiple settings remains fruitful even though DEI is dead. These Black writers who have contributed to discussions on DEI, race, and social justice used the literary form to reach communities and distill much-needed information.

BLACK ENTERPRISE highlights eight crucial books on race that still matter.

Sister Outsider

Audre Lorde’s Sister Outsider is a compilation of essays and speeches that delve into issues of racism, sexism, and homophobia while emphasizing the importance of unity and understanding among diverse populations. Though the book was published in 1984, its message holds significance today, considering the current state of the nation. Lorde draws from her encounters as a lesbian feminist in the United States to offer perspectives on navigating various aspects of identity and fostering connections across diverse backgrounds.

So You Want to Talk About Race

Journalist and speaker Ijeoma Oluo’s guide offers advice for addressing challenging, yet meaningful, conversations about race-related issues. Oluois published the book back in 2018, and it gained popularity as a resource following the racial justice movements of 2020. The book draws froOluo’s’s own encounters with race in the United States.

How We Fight for Our Lives

SaeeJones’s’ 2019 memoir tells the journey of a queer man growing up in the American South with raw honesty and emotion. Jones’ words beautifully weave together his experiences and highlight how personal struggles intersect with broader societal issues of inequality and resilience in the pursuit of justice.

The New Jim Crow

Michelle Alexander’s 2010 examination of mass incarceration portrays imprisonment as a tool of racial dominance rather than merely punishment, particularly for crimes committed by African American individuals caught up in the United States legal system.

We Will Not Cancel Us

adrienne maree brown’s’ book We Will Not Cancel Us gets into the weeds of cancel culture and accountability within movements while emphasizing the importance of justice and compassion in our actions and decisions.

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents

Isabel Wilkerson’s epic work dives into America’s hierarchy by exploring caste systems like those in the U.S., India, and Nazi Germany as examples to show how racism operates as a caste system and sheds light on issues of inequality in the United States.

Begin Again

Princeton professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr.’s 2020 work explores James Baldwin’s works as a means of understanding and addressing challenges related to race and justice.

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story

The 1619 Project, authored by Nikole Hannah Jones, is an account that reframes history through the lens of slavery and its enduring impact. The project evolved into a published book in 2019 detailing the trajectory of American history from the year 1619 onward. Its core mission is to challenge narratives and underscore the pivotal contributions of Black Americans in molding the democratic fabric of the nation.

