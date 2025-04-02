Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Target’s Drop In Foot Traffic In Its 8th Straight Week As DEI Boycott Continues The retailer continues to face blowback for its shocking stance to cut back on DEI measures.







Target continues to feel the negative impact of its DEI cutbacks as the retailer faces its eighth consecutive week of decreased foot traffic.

The traffic slump came almost immediately after Target announced its scaledown of DEI programming and initiatives. In light of the news, especially for a retailer that had championed minority-owned brands, many leaders in the Black community called for a boycott of the store.

The calls have seemingly worked. Target’s foot traffic has steadily decreased for the past two months. According to Fortune, data from Placer.ai confirmed that foot traffic fell by 5.7% in a Year-over-Year comparison for the week of March 17.

The losing streak appears to be more than a fluke. Target has suffered an average weekly decline of 6.2%.

Target was a primary name listed on Black clergymen’s 40-day boycott that coincided with Lent. Sparked by Georgia Pastor Jamal Bryant, the initiative surpassed its original goal of 100,000 people signing up to protest. The petition so far has earned more than 150,000 signatures.

The superstore believed its Easter-focused products would raise its numbers. So far that doesn’t seem to be the case. Easter is April 20. It also hopes to make a comeback with its sales-focused Circle Week, which ended March 29,.

Target has refused to comment on what many deem to be the obvious reason for its dwindling sales. Pro-DEI stores have actually seen a boost in foot traffic. Costco, whose shareholders voted against an anti-DEI measure, has seen itself gain visitors. During the week of March 17, foot traffic rose 5.2% in comparison to last year. In fact, Costco is seemingly on a roll, with 13 straight weeks of growing foot traffic.

