Deion Sanders Assures Fans He’s Returning To Colorado

NFL Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been away from the University of Colorado Boulder campus due to health concerns—but don’t worry, he’s coming back to Boulder.

According to USA Today, after Sanders canceled an appearance for The Foundation for Sickle Cell Research in Florida on June 8 and missed several football camps at the school, there was curiosity as to why he missed those events.

Without explaining the reasons behind his absences, Sanders took to social media to issue an an assurance.

“I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me“

Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 🙏🏾 I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify… — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) June 11, 2025

Coach Prime’s son Deion Jr. said on a live stream that his father was home at the family estate in Canyon, Texas, and “feeling well.” No specific date was given for the coach’s return.

On a recent podcast with Asante Samuel, Deion did mention that he lost 14 pounds and what he is “dealing with right now is at whole other level.”

This upcoming season will be the first one without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, who will both be rookies this coming NFL season. Shedeur was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Shilo was undrafted but signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

