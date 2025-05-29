Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton That’s What We Thought! Shedeur Sanders Impresses During Preseason Workout With Cleveland Browns The rookie quarterback had a great day by completing 78% of his passes (7 of 9) and throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions







Although Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders slid in the NFL Draft to become the 144th pick, based on reports, he has proven why he was a projected first-round pick with his stellar play thus far in preseason OTAs (Organized Team Activities).

According to Sports Illustrated, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback had an impressive showing during the second day of team workouts May 28. He is competing against another rookie quarterback drafted before him, as well as two veterans, including a former Super Bowl MVP.

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently nursing an injury and is expected to sit out the year recovering. NFL veterans Kenny Pickett and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco, as well as the team’s third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel, are competing with Sanders for the starting spot. Although Flacco, as of now, is the projected starter, unless Sanders continues to impress coaches and management with his recent play.

Sanders had a great day by completing 78% of his passes (7 of 9) and throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions. He reportedly also had over 100 yards passing. His competition? Pickett completed 9 of 16 throws with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Gabriel did a little better than Pickett by completing 11 of 16 passes with two touchdowns and one interception. Flacco was 9 of 14, throwing one touchdown and no interceptions.

Flacco was impressed with Sanders and seems to welcome his energy and good vibes, and admits that the rookie has made him crack a smile and enjoys his presence.

Joe Flacco on Shedeur Sanders: “I probably wasn’t too far away from playing against his dad and now I’m playing with him.” pic.twitter.com/h7hQmBgjyv — Ossacin’s Ducktail (@OssacinDucktail) May 28, 2025

Sanders was once projected to be this year’s top pick in the NFL Draft, but saw his stock fluctuate due to several theories suggested by football analysts and media. Some included the involvement of his father and head coach at both Jackson State and Colorado, Deion Sanders, as well as off-putting behavior during the pre-draft interview process that reportedly irked many teams. Now, he has the chance to prove his worth, as the competition is far from over.

