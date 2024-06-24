Deion Sanders Named As One Of Atlanta Falcons’ Mount Rushmore Players

Colorado coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been recognized again for his play throughout his NFL Hall of Fame career. A video released by NFL Throwback, titled Every Team’s Mount Rushmore, acknowledged his greatness when he played for the Atlanta Falcons.

The video, which debuted on YouTube on June 19, features every NFL team’s four greatest players. Sanders was celebrated alongside quarterback Michael Vick, a four-time Pro Bowler, wide receiver Julio Jones, who made the Pro Bowl seven times, and quarterback Matt Ryan, who won the league’s MVP Award in 2016.

Sanders was a very explosive and flamboyant cornerback who played for the Falcons after the team selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He also took turns playing as a wide receiver and return specialist while playing with the team. Essentially Sports reported that the college football coach was a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro selection. Although Sanders won two Super Bowls during his career, it was after he left the Falcons. He won his first championship while playing for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX in 1994 and then again the next season after signing with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.

Now, as a successful college coach, people are still watching the former cornerback, who, during his playing days, was known as “Prime Time” for his ability to bring attention to himself. He recently appeared on The Joel Klatt Show to address his future with Colorado after his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, who play for Colorado, leave the school with a hopeful place in the NFL.

“I’m a leader of men, not a follower of men,” Sanders said. “I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I lead my sons. I don’t follow my sons. My sons, Travis (Hunter) included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I’m not following them to the NFL. So, I plan on being here and being dominant here.”

