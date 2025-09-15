Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Colorado Football’s Rocky Start Leaves Deion Sanders At ‘Loss For Words’ Sanders is off to a rocky start in his third season as the Buffaloes' head coach.







When Deion Sanders became head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder’s football team in 2023, he catapulted the football team into the mainstream. The stands were packed with students and celebrities poured in from all over to support Coach Prime.

The team remained among the bottom of the Big 12, but the first season under Sanders tracked better than the previous year’s 1-11 record. Last year’s team split its last eight games in 2024.

This year’s team has little to write home back.

After a 36-20 loss to Houston over the weekend, the Buffaloes are at 1-2, leaving fans and Sanders frustrated with the team’s performance. He expressed his disbelief in a post-game locker room talk.

Coach Prime comments to team after loss to Houston:



“I’m at loss for words”



🎥@DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/dlO7l3VyAZ — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) September 13, 2025

“It takes adversity, and felt like we would overcome it,” shared the 58-year-old. “Right now, to be honest with you, I’m lost for words, because there’s no way anybody could have told me that we were going to come down here and get our butts kicked.”

Sanders urged his players to reflect on what they could have done better to win.

“But you need to self-analyze yourself, and don’t point fingers at others, but look at yourself first and see what you could have done so that we could’ve come out victorious,” he added. “I still believe in you, we still love you. We still appreciate you. We still feel like we’re going to have a winning season, and I know we are, because we like that. You just gotta believe that.”

According to Outkick the Coverage, the Buffaloes have not had an easy time with recruitment as well. Colorado has a smaller numbers of enrollees compared to bigger football programs. The team has yet to make a long-lasting dent in the Big 12, making this third season considered a “make or break” for both parties.

