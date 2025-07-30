Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn After Bladder Cancer Diagnosis, Deion Sanders Urges All Men To ‘Get Yourself Checked Out’ 'Please get yourself checked out...because it could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn't.'







Deion Sanders is calling for all men to make regular visits to their doctors after he revealed his battle with bladder cancer earlier this week.

The NFL legend and University of Colorado at Boulder football coach made the plea during a July 28 press conference where he announced his diagnosis that doctors caught early enough to treat and declare him cancer-free.

“Please get yourself checked out…because it could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn’t,” Sanders said in a clip captured by Fox College Football.

“Please get yourself checked out… because it could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn’t.”@DeionSanders shares a message to everyone during his health update press conference ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QBi2v8Ri2L — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 28, 2025

Sanders opened up about his journey to treat the disease.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” said Sanders, who lost 30 pounds. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

Bladder cancer is the sixth-most commonly diagnosed cancer, according to research from the American Cancer Society. It occurs more often in men than women and is typically found in people over the age of 55. The average age of diagnosis is 73.

For 2025, an estimated 84,870 new cases are expected, along with roughly 17,420 related deaths.

Sanders sees his recovery as a blessing, and thanked God for his cancer-free status during the press conference.

"You have no idea how good God has been to me."



Deion Sanders got emotional after revealing he is cured from cancer. pic.twitter.com/3VDTX0HMFH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 28, 2025

The two-time Super Bowl champ has assembled a strong coaching staff at Colorado that can hold things down in his absence. But, Sanders said, “I don’t have to rely on them. I’m back, baby.”

