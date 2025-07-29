Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Post Bladder Cancer, Deion Sanders Will ‘Depend On Depend’ In New Partnership With Adult Diaper Brand The news comes shortly after Sanders revealed he had his bladder removed due to a cancer diagnosis.







In a timely announcement, Depend adult underwear has revealed its partnership with Deion Sanders following the Colorado football coach’s bladder removal.

According to USA Today, the brand collaborated with Sanders, considering he may be its latest customer. Coach Prime recently shared his diagnosis of bladder cancer and subsequent removal of the organ in May. Following the successful procedure, his doctors shared that the 57-year-old is “free” of the illness.

Now, the NFL legend “depends” on the adult diapers to help with incontinence.

“I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” he said during a news conference July 28 in Colorado. “I truly depend on Depend…I cannot control my bladder.”

Some may associate the brand as a marker of old age. This includes accompanying embarrassment about not being able to “hold it.” However, the unabashed Sanders hopes to rid of this stigma, as the lively sports star takes control of his own narrative.

“I’m about to sexy ’em up,” added Sanders.

Depend echoed Sanders’ sentiments in their own statement. Alongside helping “Coach,” they emphasized how incontinence impacts millions. The underwear products designed to help people like Sanders live life on the go.

“Depend is proud to help millions of people live more confidently every day with comfort and protection they can trust – this includes Coach,” the company said in a statement. “Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a badge of resilience. It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on.

The statement added, “We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world which makes us proud to partner with, and support, him on this journey. Together, we know his voice will empower others to stand tall and help break the stigma that can come with wearing products like Depend.”

Sanders is clearly taking his new health reality with a smile. However, he still may need adjustments as he prepares for Colorado’s upcoming season. Sanders still reigns as head coach for the Big 12 team.

“I’m making a joke out of it, but it’s real, so if you see a Porta Potty on the sideline, it’s real, OK?” Sanders said.

The Depend partnership may go beyond some advertisements as well. Sanders hinted at new products that may even include his face on the packaging. He called the partnership “tremendous” as he expands his branding portfolio.

“I am thankful we have a relationship with Depend, and we’re making some other products, trying to make other products to help all of us through,” Sanders said at the news conference. “It’s been tremendous.”

Sanders has dealt with myriad health issues prior to his cancer diagnosis. Prior blood clot issues led to two toe amputations in 2021 as well as thigh surgery two years later.

