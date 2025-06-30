Deion Sanders Teases Return To Football Field In Recent Social Media Posts

University of Colorado Boulder football coach Deion Sanders has been away from his school and team recovering from an undisclosed ailment, but a recent social media post shows him in a weighted vest working to get back in shape to perform his duties as coach.

In two recent Instagram posts, the NFL Hall of Famer is seen wearing a weighted vest. There was no indication or mention of how the vest is helping him in his rehabilitation. In what appears to be a promotional post on his page, he is seen with the vest, holding up a can of Red Con 1 energy drink, with a matching baseball cap, with his head down. The caption alludes to the coach “walking it out” as he says he is one step closer.

“1 step closer Everyday, I’m Walking it out! Our Team is working their butts off; therefore, I’ve got to match that 🔥they have! #CoachPrime @redcon1 gave me what I needed!”

In another social media post a day later, he is with his son, Deion Sanders Jr., taking a photo with a thumbs-up, showing the weighted vest once again in the photograph, both men are smiling. In the caption, he promises a return to a stadium.

“#Every little step I take My son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon. @welloffforever”

Sanders assured fans and his followers several weeks ago that he was OK and planning his return to the football field after canceling several public appearances amid rumors that he was not at the school. Deion Jr. told his followers that his father was home at the family estate in Canyon, Texas, and “feeling well.”

The upcoming season will be his first not coaching his sons, who are both currently on the rosters of NFL teams.

