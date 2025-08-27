NOT PRESSED: Deion Sanders On Shilo’s Tampa Bay Release, ‘He’s Gonnna Be Straight’

After being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shilo Sanders will be good, according to his NFL Hall of Fame father and football coach, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, as he assures the media that there are plans in place if he does not get on another NFL team.

At a recent press conference, Coach Prime addressed Shilo’s release, which occurred shortly before NFL teams were required to reduce their roster size to 53 players. Although the Buccaneers were impressed with Shilo’s abilities, he was released after getting into a fight in his last preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 23. This seemingly was the reason, as Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles alluded to the fight during the game when discussing the newly cut athlete.

Coach Prime told the media that he has spoken to his son and that, although he is currently a free agent without a team, he will be good. But he is definitely hoping Shilo gets another chance with another franchise.

“Oh, most definitely [I’ve talked to him],” Sanders said. “He’s my son. I’m proud of my kids, all of them. And I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports. That’s part of fathering, that’s part of parenting, that’s part of having a relationship. So he is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next.”

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach assured everyone that even if Shilo is not given another opportunity, he’s “gonna be straight” as his son is a “man of many talents.” So, no concern whether Shilo will be down for some time.

“Shilo’s a man of many talents. I don’t know if you guys know, he’s a man of many talents. He’s gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with or without football. You better believe that.”

Deion Sanders said he is proud of his son Shilo Sanders — who was most recently cut by the Bucs — and of all of his children. He said they’re hoping for another NFL opportunity, but if one doesn’t come, they’ve got a plan. He said, “Shilo’s a man of many talents.” pic.twitter.com/T2aw3N10nB — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 26, 2025

