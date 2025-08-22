Deion Sanders Informs Players Of Dress Code While Attending Classes

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been setting standards as a college football coach and just laid down some rules for his student-athletes to keep them in line with proper etiquette and dress code for college courses, whether in person or online.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sanders is seen talking to his Colorado Buffaloes football team with directives on what NOT to wear while on campus grounds, as well as in online forums. The Colorado head coach has been known to institute certain protocols and standards for his players, having just sent three players to the NFL (Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter), and being a former NFL player, he knows a thing or two about properly presenting oneself.

In a recent team meeting, Sanders is seen speaking to his players and telling them the expectations when it comes to the dress code. After being informed that classes are starting, the coach expressed his requirements when representing the football team.

“No slides. If I see you… I’m going to send people to campus tomorrow. If I see you with slides on campus, it’s going to be a problem,” Sanders said. “If I see you with a hoodie on in class with some headphones on in class, it’s going to be a problem.”

The Hall of Famer expects his players to be front and center in class, refraining from any disturbances, both in person and online. As he explained the protocol, he threatened action against offenders.

“If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it’s going to be a problem. Do we understand that? And if you’re online and you have online classes, and you don’t have a shirt on or you got a wife-beater on or you have something stupid on and causing distractions, or you’re walking around during that online session, there’s going to be a problem.”

“We good with that?”

The Buffaloes will be playing against Georgia Tech Aug. 29.

