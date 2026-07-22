(Photo: Ryan Kang/Getty Images) Sports by Edwian Stokes High-Stakes Bankruptcy Trial Sets Scope For Shilo Sanders’ $11.89 Million Legal Battle Pretrial rulings will determine what evidence is permitted as Shilo Sanders seeks to protect his financial future and NIL legacy.







A federal bankruptcy judge has issued pretrial rulings that will determine which evidence is admissible at the upcoming trial of former University of Colorado football player Shilo Sanders. These decisions will affect whether the 26-year-old athlete can discharge an $11.89 million debt threatening his financial future and NIL legacy. If Sanders wins, he could be relieved of the judgment, allowing him to move forward without repayment and protect his earnings and endorsements. If he loses, Sanders will remain responsible for the full debt, putting his assets, future income, and business ventures at risk and possibly limiting his brand opportunities.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Romero summarized his rulings July 15 following a private hearing in Denver. The case derives from a 2015 high school altercation in Dallas between Sanders and John Darjean, a former campus security guard. The trial is set for Aug. 31.

A judge issued several pretrial rulings in the bankruptcy case of Deion Sanders' son Shilo, who is trying to get out of more than $11 million in debt. https://t.co/J4uUdbv8Se — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 16, 2026

For the sports business community and African American audiences following the Sanders family’s “Coach Prime” era, this case highlights the intersection of wealth management, regulatory accountability, and brand protection. As Black athletes secure multimillion-dollar NIL valuations and professional opportunities, it serves as a cautionary example of how legal liabilities can disrupt generational wealth. More broadly, the Sanders bankruptcy trial signals a shift in athlete brand management, where athletes and their advisors must navigate reputational and financial risks with increasing sophistication. As student-athletes and professionals act as standalone corporate entities, this case offers business professionals a timely lesson in the need for proactive legal strategy and sound financial safeguards to ensure the sustainability of high-profile brands.

Expert Testimony and Juvenile Records Allowed

Romero partially granted and denied Sanders’ request to exclude expert witness testimony from Darjean. The court may allow experts to testify on whether reasonable force was used, addressing Sanders’ self-defense claims.

The judge also ruled on evidence related to Sanders’ time at the Letot Juvenile Detention facility in Texas. Most records will remain excluded, but documents with “party admissions,” such as explicit statements Sanders made at the time, may be admitted.

The court declined, for now, to limit evidence regarding Sanders’ prior and subsequent school disciplinary history or records from other state agencies. These requests were denied “without prejudice,” allowing the court to revisit them during the trial.

The Origin of the $11.89 Million Debt

The legal dispute began in 2016 when Darjean sued Sanders, then 15, alleging permanent injuries from a cellphone-related altercation. Sanders did not appear at the 2022 civil trial, resulting in an $11.89 million default judgment for Darjean, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

Sanders filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in October 2023 to discharge the debt. Under federal bankruptcy law, debts cannot be wiped away if they result from a “willful and malicious injury.” The Aug. 31 trial will determine whether the 2015 incident meets that standard.

If Darjean prevails, Sanders will remain obligated to pay the full judgment, which could subject his future professional income and business revenues to collection.

Broader Corporate and Business Implications

This legal dispute comes at a key time for the Sanders family. Shilo Sanders, the middle son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Colorado after playing for his father at Jackson State University and Colorado. He recently pursued off-the-field ventures, including modeling in Paris with his brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The bankruptcy case has attracted further financial scrutiny. A separate lawsuit from Barnes & Thornburg alleges Sanders owes $170,000 in unpaid legal fees, and a bankruptcy trustee has examined his undisclosed NIL-related assets and corporate entities.

The case illustrates a shift in the sports business sector. As student-athletes operate as independent brands, their financial portfolios require governance and risk management like traditional businesses. A negative judgment could impact Sanders’ marketability and future corporate partnerships.

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