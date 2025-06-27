Money by Kandiss Edwards Dekalb County’s EHOST Program Generates $206M Toward Homeowner Tax Relief The Dekalb County penny tax program is dedicated solely to easing the financial burden on the county’s homeowners.







Dekalb County, Georgia, allocated $206 million to help homeowners receive tax relief.

The announcement was made by DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. Homeowners with a homestead exemption will save hundreds thanks to the county’s Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST). EHOST is unique for Georgia counties. By charging a one-penny sales tax, DeKalb County is able to fund the EHOST program. The program is dedicated solely to easing the financial burden on the county’s homeowners.

To qualify, a homeowner must have all vehicles in their name registered in the county. They must have a valid Georgia license or ID registered to the same property. Accordingly, residents are required to file taxes using the same address of the property and have no other homestead exemptions in the same name. Also, homeownership should have been established by Jan. 1, 2025.

Cochran-Johnson noted the upcoming timeline of the exemption while discussing DeKalb County’s EHOST program.

“DeKalb County is the only county in the state with a one-penny sales tax that’s dedicated 100 percent to property tax relief, ” Cochran-Johnson said to FOX 5. “All residents with a homestead exemption will receive the EHOST credit. Homeowners have until July 14 to apply for a homestead exemption.”

The penny tax has proven to be a profitable endeavor for the county over the years. In 2024, DeKalb County raised $162 million toward the program, according to a press release. DeKalb County’s then-CEO, Michael Thurmond, announced a savings of $1,500 for homes valued at $425,000.

“DeKalb County is the only county in Georgia with a local sales tax that is 100 percent dedicated to property tax relief,” said CEO Thurmond. “In addition, for the eighth consecutive year, the proposed unincorporated millage rate has not increased. Our EHOST property tax relief strategy will help lighten the financial burden of homeowners who are struggling with high prices fueled by inflation.”

While all savings are good savings, the expected tax reduction is less than half of what it will be in 2024. According to Fox 5, “$450,000, the savings will be $424. For a home with the value of $300,000, the savings will be $275.”

