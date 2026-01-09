Education by Kandiss Edwards Pay Me What You Owe Me: Dekalb Educator Says District Refuses To Pay Guaranteed Raise Wayne Lomax, a teacher in the DeKalb County School District, said the raise was included in a contract executed during the tenure of former Superintendent Devon Horton.







A DeKalb County Schools teacher says he has spent months trying to receive a nearly $15,000 raise that is spelled out in his employment contract but to no avail.

Wayne Lomax, a teacher in the DeKalb County School District, said the raise was included in a contract executed during the tenure of former Superintendent Devon Horton. However, the additional pay did appear in his paycheck for the 2024–25 school year.

Lomax provided WSB-TV with copies of his signed contract, along with email correspondence showing repeated attempts to resolve the issue with the DeKalb County School District’s human resources department. The educator said he first contacted HR on Sept. 18, after noticing the raise was missing, and followed up several times in the months that followed.

“If I’m not being paid almost $15,000, then where is the money?” Lomax said in an interview with Channel 2 Action News.

After months without a resolution, Lomax retained an attorney. His lawyer sent a certified letter to the school district demanding payment of the raise outlined in the contract. Lomax said he contacted the local news station to bring awareness after receiving no response to that letter.

The district has previously said compensation adjustments can be delayed due to administrative review. Despite a delayed turnover time, Lomax believes his raise should have already been applied from the previous year. A spokesperson at the district office claimed they have no records of Lomax’s attempts to communicate his issue. The DeKalb educator refutes these claims. He also questions where the funds are, and whether they are now rightfully being disbursed.

“To know that it’s almost $15,000 that’s just out there; no accountability on where it’s at is beyond frustrating, and it’s hurtful,” he said.

DeKalb County Schools is one of Georgia’s largest districts, employing thousands of educators under contracts that include step increases, supplements, and role-based adjustments. Along with neighboring Fulton County, the district has offered significant pay increases due to teacher shortages. The new DeKalb Schools’ budget offers a 6% increase yearly for educators, according to Decaturish.

Lomax told WSB-TV he believes the issue could affect other educators if contractual pay provisions are not enforced consistently. He said he is continuing to seek payment through legal channels while remaining in his teaching role.

