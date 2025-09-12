Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Delaware State University And NYC Welcome Inaugural Class At HBCU Early College Prep High School New York City welcomed 125 inaugural students at the city’s first-ever HBCU prep high school.







There aren’t any historically Black colleges and universities in New York City, but the city is still proudly preparing scholars to attend one with the launch of its first-ever HBCU prep high school.

On Sept. 4, HBCU Early College Prep High School (HBCUECP) opened its doors in Jamaica, Queens, welcoming 125 inaugural students to a unique program that enables them to earn college credits and graduate with an associate degree. Made in partnership with New York City Public Schools and Delaware State University, the school is designed to guide students toward attending an HBCU, a first of its kind in New York City, ABC 7 NY reports.

“You are the inaugural class of this historic school that represents years of hard work and transformation of your ancestors, who made sure the paved way was available and accessible to you,” said Melissa Aviles-Ramos, the chancellor of New York City Public Schools. “You are our future, we are turning it over to you to make it better.”

The school builds on Delaware State University’s Early College High School program in Dover, which has been operating since 2013, allowing students to earn up to 64 college credits, equivalent to an associate degree, before graduating. Led by DSU alum Dr. Asya Johnson as founding principal, the school is one of seven new NYC schools. It has attracted strong interest, receiving over 1,000 applications while accepting just 125 students.

“That’s the exciting part — the interest is there,” said Dr. Kareem McLemore, DSU vice president for strategic enrollment management and international affairs. “The tough part is knowing a thousand other students wanted this same opportunity and couldn’t get in this year because of space.”

Many New York City high schools focus on trades, Macklemore notes, but college-prep high schools like those offered by DSU are rare. The institution hopes the new school will provide inner-city students with opportunities to explore HBCU pathways, particularly at DSU, which attracts its largest out-of-state student population from New York City.

“New York has the highest number of out-of-state students who choose Delaware State as their HBCU,” McLemore said. “It was only fitting that we create a pathway for these students right in their own backyard.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams helped cut the ribbon at the new school and spoke to students about their potential futures at an HBCU.

“We need an HBCU to allow you to become who you want to become,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: The Unspoken Divide: Morayo Afolabi-Brown Reveals Nigerian Parents’ U.S. Directives That Encourage Division With Black Americans