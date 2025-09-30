News by Kandiss Edwards DoorDash Driver Thwarts Potential Kidnapping After Receiving Suspicious Order While the unnamed driver acted on instinct, Amazon is training its employees to be first responders.







An unnamed DoorDash driver saved a hostage when he received an order containing a hatchet, zip ties, and other suspicious items.

The Sweetwater Police Department in Texas released a statement describing the incident. On Sept. 22, the delivery driver grew concerned when hired to deliver multiple items, which include garbage bags, zip ties, bleach, and a hatchet.

Erring on the side of caution, the DoorDasher alerted management at the Sweetwater Inn, who then called local law enforcement.

Niel Cooper, 42, who was barricaded in his motel room, was identified as the suspect. After determining Cooper did indeed have a hostage, police began attempts at communication. The alleged kidnapper’s refusal to comply with police requests led to hostage negotiations.

“A crisis negotiator from the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived on scene and successfully negotiated Cooper’s peaceful surrender,” the statement read.

Cooper and his unnamed hostage were both arrested on multiple charges. The hostage was taken into custody due to a pending warrant, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, issued by the Snyder Police Department. Cooper was arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, as well as two active Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 warrants.

This is not the first time a delivery driver has been at the forefront of an emergency. In April, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on a pilot program run by Amazon in Europe. The pilot is testing whether delivery drivers can do more than drop off packages. Amazon hopes to train its employees to be first responders in cardiac emergencies.

Through a program called Project Pulse, some Amazon vans in Europe were equipped with defibrillators, which allow drivers to respond to nearby alerts of cardiac arrest.

The drivers in the pilot underwent basic first aid and CPR training. They also connected with local citizen responder networks that notify nearby volunteers. If alerted, Amazon drivers would proceed to the scene, even if emergency medical services were already handling it.

Amazon stated that the trials lasted for months and is “evaluating the feedback and exploring additional opportunities for future programs.”

