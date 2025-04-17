Near-Death Delivery: DoorDash Driver’s Close Call Caught On Doorbell Camera

A shocking video from a doorbell camera shows a DoorDash delivery driver narrowly avoiding gunfire during a recent delivery.

In the footage, the unnamed worker is seen placing an order at a customer’s doorstep. Moments later, the sound of gunshots is heard, prompting the driver to quickly retreat from the camera’s view.

The video then cuts to show a bullet lodged in the exact spot where the delivery driver had been standing. The driver was reportedly wearing a shirt that read, “God Got Me,” a detail some have called chilling in light of how close he came to being struck.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as delivery drivers face increasing danger on the job.

Aaron Giles, a 38-year-old delivery driver, was tragically shot and killed while making a delivery in Tallahassee, Florida, in March 2025. The incident occurred during his routine delivery route, leaving his family in shock and mourning.​

Giles was known for his dedication to his work and his family. Following his untimely death, his widow, Alisha Giles, spoke to the Tallahassee Democrat about the effects of the tragedy on her family.

“We both just wanted better for our family and to build up a foundation,” said Alisha, a team lead for Amazon in Tallahassee. “I’m just trying to adjust from wanting something with someone for so long, to now it’s being changed, and it’s not by choice.”

Alisha initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses and support their children. The campaign has garnered attention and support from community members who remember Giles as a hardworking individual committed to providing for his loved ones.

“This horrible tragedy not only affected an entire family forever, but also became another example of the dangers of gun violence and the destruction it leaves behind,” she wrote on the fundraiser’s website.​

Local authorities are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made as of yet. The community continues to demand justice and enhanced safety measures for delivery drivers in the area.​

