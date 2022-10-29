Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested Again on 4 Charges Including Running From Police

The troubling story of former NBA player, Delonte West continues to worsen.

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old West was arrested again recently. He was detained on Oct. 15 after police officers discovered him trespassing in a vehicle in a parking lot in Virginia.

Police officers were reportedly trying to handcuff him when he took off running. Police reportedly arrested and charged the ex-NBA player with vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, and being drunk in public.

According to a police report, he was released from custody the next day.

Clutchpoint reported that Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban said West has been having trouble staying on the right path with his rehabilitation.

“It’s a struggle for him,” Cuban said.

“I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped.”

According to reports, it seemed that West was on the road to getting his life together earlier this summer.

According to TMZ, a flooring company hired West, and he was doing well back in June.

Every time it seems like things will work out, they always take a bad turn for West. He has been filmed multiple times panhandling in Virginia and was shown on camera taking a beating and asking motorists for money.

The incidents came after several attempts by Cuban to steer him back in the right direction after he was spotted years ago begging in the streets. Two years ago, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and he battled substance abuse and homelessness. After Cuban got in touch with West’s mother, Delphina Addison, he reunited the two at a gas station. The former Dallas Mavericks player entered a rehabilitation facility in Florida with the help of the Shark Tank star.

West got a chance to return to basketball when he tried out for Ice Cube‘s BIG3 league. As of late, West has reportedly fallen upon hard times again.