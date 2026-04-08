Delta Hikes Fees For Checked Bags

Delta Air Lines announced it is raising baggage fees for domestic and short-haul international flights.

Starting April 8, an additional $10 will be added to the cost of each customer’s first and second checked bag. A first checked bag will now cost $45, while a second bag will cost $55. An even steeper price hike has been levied for customer’s third checked luggage. The price will jump $50 to $200.

The airline attributed the price hike, its first in two years, to “evolving global conditions and industry dynamics,” according to the Associated Press.

Not all travelers will be affected by the new pricing. Delta confirmed that SkyMiles Medallion members, active-duty military personnel, and customers flying in premium cabins—including First Class, Delta Premium Select, and Delta One—will continue to receive their standard complimentary bag allotments.

Additionally, customers using eligible co-branded Delta SkyMiles American Express cards will be exempt from the increase. Tickets purchased on or after April 8 will be exempt from the price hike. International passengers will continue to operate under the original pricing structure.

.@Delta is raising its checked bag fees.

Fees will be $45 for 1st bag, $55 for 2nd bag, $200 for third bag.

Thats ⬆️ $10 for 1st and 2nd bags. ⬆️ $50 for 3rd bag.

Applies to domestic and select short-haul international routes

Comes after similar hikes from United and JetBlue pic.twitter.com/1393mB6bqr — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) April 7, 2026

Delta’s move follows other airlines that are using ancillary fees to offset what they claim are rising operational costs and fuel volatility. By increasing the third-bag fee aggressively, Delta may intentionally discourage heavy luggage on domestic routes.

Decreased weight can improve fuel efficiency and turnaround times while simultaneously driving high-margin revenue. Conversely, passengers may choose to opt out of Delta services instead. Exempting Medallion members and Amex cardholders reinforces Delta’s strategy of prioritizing its “sticky” customer base.

The luggage exemption clause may have another potential benefit, as Delta’s credit card partnerships and loyalty programs will seemingly gain value, as the financial burden is placed on infrequent or basic economy travelers. While a $10 increase may seem minor, for a carrier that processes tens of millions of bags annually, the cumulative revenue could be substantial.

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