Overwhelming Response To Delta Airlines Open Call For Flight Attendants Crashes Website

Delta Airlines’ website crashed on Sept. 4 after opening flight attendant job applications for the first time in over a year.

The “Big Three” airline, alongside American and United, is searching for new flight attendants and likely wasn’t expecting the huge turnout it received in interest. A glitch on Delta Airlines’ website caused a crash following an overwhelming amount of applications for its 2025 flight attendant positions, the New York Post reports.

An advisory was issued on its recruitment page after the website crash, stating that the “application experience may be slow during this period” due to the “large influx of candidate interest for the Flight Attendant position.”

“Due to extremely high demand for Delta flight attendant positions, some applicants reported difficulties [with] the application page on September 4,” a Delta representative told Business Insider.

The influx in job applications comes despite recent scandals the airline has faced, including a deadly tire explosion at the airline’s maintenance facility in Atlanta last month. Delta has continued to see interest in its recruitment since its post-pandemic recovery.

The airline received 65,000 applications for a record 5,000 positions in 2023. However, reports suggest that even fewer job openings are available this year.

A news release shared earlier this month reveals plans for Delta’s talent team and flight attendants to visit Connecticut, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Washington in the coming weeks to address prospective flight attendants’ questions about the role, the application process, work schedules, and benefits, including travel opportunities and the Delta flight attendant lifestyle.

Those interested in becoming a Delta flight attendant “must have a high school diploma, GED or high school equivalency, the ability to work in the U.S., speak, read and write English fluently and be at least 21 years of age at the time of application submission,” the website states. Delta also seeks bilingual applicants fluent in English and other languages like Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Korean, or Swedish.

Applicants for flight attendant positions must go through a five-stage process, which includes submitting an application, completing a virtual assessment, and participating in both a video and in-person interview. Once accepted, candidates receive a conditional job offer contingent on how they complete a seven-week training.

