Delta Now Offering Daily Direct Flights To Nigeria

Delta Airlines is now offering daily direct flights from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) in Lagos to its primary U.S. hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The service, which operates on the Airbus A330-200, provides travelers with a seamless journey, eliminating layovers and extended wait times.

According to Delta’s website, the flights will be available every day, catering to the growing demand for convenient and reliable air travel between Nigeria and the United States. The airline’s decision to expand its Lagos-to-Atlanta route reflects the increasing number of passengers seeking direct connections between Africa and North America.

Atlanta, one of the busiest travel hubs in the world, is an ideal gateway for international arrivals. As home to a significant African diaspora, including a thriving Nigerian community, the city offers cultural familiarity and strong economic ties for travelers arriving from Lagos. The direct flight is expected to enhance business, tourism, and personal travel between the two nations.

As the Trump administration seeks to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in both the federal government and private sector, corporations like Delta are facing pushback from consumers. While the airline has not abandoned its commitment to fostering a diverse workplace, it has adjusted its messaging.

“We don’t have DEI initiatives. We have people initiatives. That’s the way it’s always been. It’s core to who we are,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Though Delta does not have official DEI policies, Bastian has taken steps to lower barriers to entry in the aviation industry. In 2020, he pledged to hire more Black employees and eliminated the college degree requirement for many positions, a move aimed at increasing accessibility for low-income and minority applicants.

Delta’s continued focus on international expansion, coupled with its evolving approach to workplace diversity, positions the airline as a key player in both global travel and corporate inclusivity discussions.

