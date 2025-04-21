Passengers Evacuated From Delta Flight. After Engine Catches Fire At Orlando International Airport

An airplane caught fire at Orlando International Airport, and passengers had to be evacuated expeditiously.

According to ABC News, no one was injured on board the Delta flight after one of its engines caught fire. Video footage showed passengers sliding down an emergency exit as the airport’s rescue and firefighting team responded to the incident. A reported 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots were safely escorted from the airplane.

Click Orlando reported that Delta Flight 1213 was scheduled to leave the airport at 11 a.m. April 21 to head to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The plane had not taken off yet when the fire was discovered.

Delta stated that the fire started in the tailpipe of one of the plane’s two engines.

The airline released a statement after evacuating the people on board the aircraft.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety, and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible,” Delta said in a written statement.

After the customers were removed from the plane, they returned to the terminal building and were provided with food and beverages. No details were provided about whether any items on board, including luggage and personal belongings, were damaged beyond the engine that caught fire. According to officials, maintenance teams will inspect the aircraft, while the airline will assist passengers in reaching their final destinations.

“Delta will bring in additional aircraft to help get customers to their final destinations.”

Orlando International Airport also released a statement about the incident via social media.

