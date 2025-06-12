After Brawling With Fans, Former NBA Player DeMarcus Cousins Suspended From Puerto Rican Basketball League

After brawling with fans at a professional Puerto Rican basketball game, former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended, and his contract with his team has been voided.

According to the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, the league has sanctioned Cousins by suspending him from playing for the remainder of the season and fined him $4,250 for a disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and acts incurred that incite violence or provocation. He must also show cause for not being imposed another fine of $5,750. That brings the total of the financial penalties to $10,000.

Suspendido DeMarcus Cousins por el resto de la temporada, sanciones a los Vaqueros de Bayamón 📰 https://t.co/bynsT1sJCv pic.twitter.com/5ph4V6XJTi — Baloncesto Superior Nacional 🏀🇵🇷 (@bsnpr) June 10, 2025

CBS Sports reported that the team he was playing for, the Guaynabo Mets, terminated his contract.

“As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field,” the team said in a written statement. “Safety, respect, and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise.”

The incident took place during a recent game when a fan started making obscene gestures toward Cousins. In retaliation, the basketball player grabbed his crotch and placed his hand in the fan’s face. That action drew players and team staff to step in to separate the two. Referees called a technical foul, which led to him being ejected from the contest.

As Cousins was making his way off the court, some fans started to verbally harass him, and they started throwing items at him, including drinks, as he headed to the locker room. He reacted by attempting to head back to the court to confront the fans, but security prevented him from proceeding.

When Cousins played in the NBA, he suited up for the Sacramento Kings, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets, and last played during the 2021-22 season. Before playing in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, he spent time playing in Taiwan and Mongolia.

