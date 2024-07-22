Kentucky Judge Chastises 2 Teenagers For Fighting In Jail: ‘I’m Not Your Mama. Don’t Play With Me’

Two Kentucky teenagers who are on trial for allegedly killing another teenager were admonished by Jefferson County Judge Tracy Davis, who found out that the two suspects were fighting in jail. She expressly told the two teens, “I’m not your mama. Don’t play with me.”

According to WHAS11, the two teenagers, Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable, are on trial for allegedly shooting and killing 16-year-old Tyree Smith back in 2021 while he was on a school bus. The incident took place at the Jefferson County Public School bus stop in Louisville. Smith attended Eastern High School. The two suspects, who were 16 years old at the time, allegedly drove by the bus stop and shot it up, killing Smith in the process and injuring two other students, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Attorneys for both teenagers were trying to have separate trials as opposed to the two of them being tried together. That was the purpose of the hearing, but Judge Tracy Davis laid the law down at the inception of the hearing after finding out the teens had been fighting one another.

She immediately warned the two boys that if she received another phone call about them “fighting and acting a fool,” they would not be happy.

“I don’t know how you all ended up in the same place or the same area, but that is 100,000% disrespectful, and it will not be tolerated. I’m not your mama. Don’t play with me.”

She also told them that they both face assault charges when they fight, and she expressed her disappointment in their behavior.

The boys are being tried for three different shootings, but Smith was not the intended target in one of them. Prosecutors want to try both boys for the separate cases together, but defense attorneys are requesting that each trial (of the three) be individual cases for both Moore and Cable. That would be a total of six trials if defense attorneys got their way. But, Davis stated that because the bus stop shooting was done together, they would be tried together for the Smith killing.

RELATED CONTENT: Kentucky Woman Quits Job After Winning $90K Lottery