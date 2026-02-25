Lincoln University Sprinter Faces Murder Charge In Boyfriend’s Death

Lincoln University track-and-field athlete Denita Jackson has been arrested after being accused of killing her boyfriend, Kevaughn Goldson, in Missouri. Prosecutors have charged her with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to ABC 17 News, Jackson, who hails from Guyana, allegedly stabbed Goldson, a Jamaican native, after a fight over cologne led to the killing. The two, both seniors at the school, have been romantically involved, and Jackson admitted to police officers that there had been domestic violence between the couple.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Denita Jackson of Jefferson City with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Lincoln University student athlete Kevaughn Goldson, 23, of Kingston, Jamaica. ⁦@KRCG13⁩ pic.twitter.com/2cUzpUjH46 — Mark Slavit (@MSlavitKRCG13) February 24, 2026

This incident took place after a recent fight where Jackson said she left to go to work late but came home early due to not feeling well. When she left, Goldson was in her bedroom, but was not there when she arrived home from work around 1 a.m. Feb. 23.

After hearing her roommate talking to someone, she used a hair clip to open the door and saw the roommate and Goldson on the bed, dressed, with the bottle of cologne they argued about earlier.

That’s when she allegedly jumped on the bed, taking the cologne and grabbing Goldson by his shirt, starting the fight between the two. After he kicked her in the stomach during the attack, she fell off the bed. Jackson reportedly got on top of her and started to choke her, leading her to grab a knife under the bed and stab her boyfriend in the back and chest.

Jackson placed a 911 call to police, leading officers to the scene, where Goldson was taken to the Capital Region Emergency Room. While at the hospital, police officers took photos of his injuries and tried to speak to him about the incident, but he did not cooperate. He was later transported by helicopter to University Hospital, where he died during surgery.

Jackson also told police she thought that Goldson was having an affair with one of her roommates.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Cole County Jail. As of Tuesday, no court hearing had been scheduled for Jackson.

Goldson was also a sprinter on the Lincoln University track-and-field team.

KRCG reported that the school released a statement.

“Our thoughts are with family, friends, faculty, staff and all who have been impacted by this tragic situation.”

