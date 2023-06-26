Dennis Rodman Claps Back At Critics Who Spoke On The Skirt He Wore to Houston Pride

Dennis Rodman is not new to this, he’s true to this! The NBA champion stepped out in a little skirt to attend Houston’s Pride Parade, and some people are bothered.

The basketball hall of famer took to Instagram on Sunday, June 25 to share a post of his attendance at Houston Pride. The former Chicago Bulls player wore a green skirt, a black t-shirt that read “Love & Love”, and a hat with a smiley face on it.

“Love will Always Win🌈Happy Pride #gaypride #loveislove #pridemonth,” Rodman captioned the post.

NBA fans of yesteryear are well aware that Rodman’s attendance at Pride in a skirt is nothing out of the ordinary for the former NBA star who once married himself and wore a wedding dress with full hair and makeup.

In 1996 Dennis Rodman famously announced he was marrying himself. He was paid $10m by the wedding dress designer for the stunt! #nba #TheLastDance #ChicagoBulls pic.twitter.com/pL0khN49Q4 — sportsammo (@SportsAmmo) April 28, 2020

But that didn’t stop Rodman from facing criticism from many who were bothered by his support of Pride.

“Use this as the dislike button,” one person wrote.

“instant respect loss and unfollow,” added someone else.

There were many others who defended Rodman and reminded the critics the sports legend was only staying true to his brand.

“Some of yall are too young to remember when this man literally MARRIED himself in full makeup and a wedding dress lol #icon,” one fan wrote.

“Dennis Rodman has been like this since the 90s idk why y’all are surprised , let the man live,” added another.

After receiving a number of negative responses to his post, Rodman took to his Instagram Story to shut down the naysayers.

“”Do your research guys,” he wrote, “#beenhim.”

He wrote the message over a photo collage of old photos showing him wearing a wedding dress and other attire deemed controversial at the time. Back in 2019, Rodman opened up about dressing in drag for a Sports Illustrated cover in 1995.

“They didn’t know the fact that when [they] shot that cover for the Sports Illustrated that that was the best-selling Sports Illustrated ever,” Rodman said, as noted by Fox News. “And then the gay community started to reach out to me and said, ‘Wow, we never knew that our community can be represented like that in sports.’ And people didn’t know at the time that I was doing that.”

The cover helped Rodman gain favor in the LGBTQ+ community and it’s clearly a relationship he has maintained over the years.

“I was, you know, doing all the drag clubs, I was dressing in drag. I was dressing in women’s clothes. I was doing lingerie and stuff like that and people in the gay community started embracing me,” he said.

